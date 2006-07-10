OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Russian Federation 2006

Despite recent growth, the volume of Russia’s international investment remains modest compared with major OECD countries. The recent upsurge of inward foreign direct investment (FDI) has not yet translated into a significant share of FDI in GDP and total investment. This 2006 OECD Investment Policy Review of the Russian Federation examines developments in Russia's regulatory investment environment since the publication of the 2004 Review, focusing on investment policy transparency and effective implementation. It includes recommendations to move capital control reform forward, to adopt least-restrictive approaches to legislation on "strategic sectors" and to strengthen Russia's international investment agreements.