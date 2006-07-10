Despite recent growth, the volume of Russia’s international investment remains modest compared with major OECD countries. The recent upsurge of inward foreign direct investment (FDI) has not yet translated into a significant share of FDI in GDP and total investment. This 2006 OECD Investment Policy Review of the Russian Federation examines developments in Russia's regulatory investment environment since the publication of the 2004 Review, focusing on investment policy transparency and effective implementation. It includes recommendations to move capital control reform forward, to adopt least-restrictive approaches to legislation on "strategic sectors" and to strengthen Russia's international investment agreements.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Russian Federation 2006
Enhancing Policy Transparency
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
8 July 2020
-
18 June 2019
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-