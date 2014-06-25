This review illustrates the significant progress made by the government of Mauritius in improving its investment climate in recent years. It highlights major initiatives and specific policy measures undertaken, as well as areas that need further reforms to attract more and better investment, both domestic and foreign. While numerous policy advances have been achieved, this review identifies remaining challenges and policy options.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Mauritius 2014
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
8 July 2020
-
18 June 2019
Related publications
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
Working paper22 September 2022
-
5 April 2022
-
-
25 March 2015
-
-