Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Establishing Regulatory Impact Assessment in Mauritius

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2d072a27-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Establishing Regulatory Impact Assessment in Mauritius, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2d072a27-en.
Go to top