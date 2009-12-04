Skip to main content
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: India 2009

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076969-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
English
Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), OECD Investment Policy Reviews: India 2009, OECD Investment Policy Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076969-en.
