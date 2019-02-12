This report provides an assessment of Mexico City’s Local Anticorruption System (LACS). Based on international best practices and the OECD Recommendation on Public Integrity, the report reviews the institutional and co-ordination arrangements of the LACS; its regulatory framework; and the tools, programmes and processes necessary for a strategic approach to public integrity. It provides concrete suggestions for enhancing the design and implementation of the system, including cultivating a culture of integrity in government, the private sector and society; improving internal control and risk management; and upgrading public procurement policies to ensure value for money. If effective, the LACS has the potential not only to improve governance, deter corruption and boost citizen’s trust in Mexico City, but also to influence the integrity culture in the country as a whole.
OECD Integrity Review of Mexico City
Upgrading the Local Anti-corruption System
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
