Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Integrity Review of Mexico City

Upgrading the Local Anti-corruption System
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264306547-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), OECD Integrity Review of Mexico City: Upgrading the Local Anti-corruption System, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264306547-en.
Go to top