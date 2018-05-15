Peru underwent a peer review of its competition law and policy in 2018. This report describes and assesses the development of its competition regime, with a focus on current policy and enforcement, and the evolution of competition policy over the last few years.
OECD-IDB Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Peru 2018
