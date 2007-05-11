Switzerland's performance in fighting pollution is among the best of any OECD country. But it is faced with numerous environmental challenges from agriculture and from unsustainable consumption patterns in transport, recreational activities, and land use. This comprehensive report makes a series of recommendations for further strengthening Switzerland's environmental policy in such areas as environmental management, air, noise, water, nature/landscapes/biodiversity, agriculture and international co-operation.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Switzerland 2007
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
22 June 2023
-
31 May 2023
-
8 May 2023
-
14 March 2023
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023