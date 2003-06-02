This review of the Netherland's environmental conditions and policies evaluates progress in reducing the pollution burden, improving natural resource management, integrating environmental and economic policies, and strengthening international co-operation. The analyses presented are supported by a broad range of economic and environmental data.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Netherlands 2003
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
