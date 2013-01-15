This Environmental Performance Review of Mexico provides an independent assessment of Mexico's progress in achieving its domestic and international environmental commitments, together with policy-relevant recommendations. It evaluates progress towards sustainable development and green growth, with a focus on policies that tackle climate change and address biodiversity and forest conservation objectives.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Mexico 2013
