This 2003 edition of OECD's periodic review of Mexico's environmental policies and programmes examines its progress in air, water, waste and biodiversity management; sustainable development; the environmental-economic and environmental-social interfaces; and international commitments. It presents a series of recommendations for dealing with key environmental issues.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Mexico 2003
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
