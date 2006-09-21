This comprehensive review of Korea's environmental policies and programmes brings the reader information on the extent to which Korea is meeting its domestic environmental objectives and international commitments. It reviews progress in pollution abatement and nature and biodiversity management, as well as progress in integrating environmental concerns in agricultural, energy, fiscal, and transport policy. It also examines the environmental-social interface and international commitments. The report includes a series of recommendations and selected statistical data.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Korea 2006
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
22 June 2023
-
31 May 2023
-
8 May 2023
-
14 March 2023
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024