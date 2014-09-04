This report is the third OECD review of Iceland’s environmental performance. It evaluates progress towards sustainable development and green growth, with a focus on the environmental aspects of Iceland's energy and tourism policies.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Iceland 2014
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
