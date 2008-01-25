This systematic review of environmental policies and programmes in Denmark finds progress in tackling environmental challenges over the last ten years, but insists the country must green its economy (e.g. transport, agriculture, energy sectors and fiscal policies) and must face special challenges associated with health, biodiversity, and marine protection.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Denmark 2007
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 July 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
22 June 2023
-
31 May 2023
-
8 May 2023
-
14 March 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 January 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023