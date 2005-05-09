This review of Chile's environmental policies and performance, carried out in co-operation with the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, systematically examines Chile's performance and policy with regards to air, water, nature conservation, and biodiversity. It also examines the environmental-economic interface, sectoral integration (mining, forestry, and aquaculture), and the environmental-social interface, as well as international commitments. It makes a series of recommendations and includes tables showing selected environmental and social data.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Chile 2005
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
