OECD's periodic review of Australia's environmental policies and programmes. This edition reviews progress since the last review in 1998 and in relation to the 2001 OECD Environmental Strategy. It systematically examines environmental management (water, air, nature), sustainable development (environment-economy interface, environment-agriculture interface, environment-social interface) and international commitments. In each area, it makes a series of recommendations.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Australia 2007
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
