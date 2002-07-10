OECD's annual assessment of labour market developments and prospects in the OECD area. This edition includes chapters on youth employment, women at work, temporary employment, long-term unemployment, and cross-market effects of product and labour policies. A Statistical Annex is provided.
OECD Employment Outlook 2002
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Report7 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2020
-
Report25 April 2019
-
Report4 July 2018
-
Report13 June 2017
-
Report7 July 2016
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Report28 September 2023
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
9 May 2023
-
12 April 2023