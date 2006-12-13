This edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Turkish economy presents an overview of recent economic performance and suggests that Turkey needs to improve management of economic risks and resilience to shocks. It discusses enhancing competitiveness and growth through regulatory simplification, which should also reduce incentives to operate in the informal economy. It alo assesses the pension system, making quality education accessible to the whole population, and freeing the potential of agriculture.
OECD Economic Surveys: Turkey 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Türkiye
Abstract
