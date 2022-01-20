OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2022

The Swiss economy has shown resilience but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to raise uncertainty and challenges. Effective government support has helped protect employment and buttress household incomes. Nevertheless, some sectors and groups have been hit hard, with a disproportionate impact on low-middle skilled and low-wage workers. Fostering productivity growth is crucial to maintain high living standards in the future. Switzerland is one of the top OECD performers in terms of labour productivity, but productivity growth has slowed markedly over the past three decades. Lower barriers to free and open competition within the internal market and continued openness to international markets would spur competitive pressures and raise productivity and growth. In addition, effective and sustainable use of resources can sustain stronger and more inclusive growth. Raising labour market inclusiveness, by keeping higher numbers of older workers in employment as well as reducing the gender pay gap, would help the recovery and improve living standards of all.

SPECIAL FEATURE: FOSTERING A STRONG LABOUR MARKET TO SUPPORT THE RECOVERY AND SUSTAIN GROWTH