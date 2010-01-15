OECD's periodic survey of the Swiss economy. This edition includes chapters on getting out of the crisis, monetary policy, systemic risks from large financial institutions, lowering the high cost of housing and construction, and raising education outcomes.
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland
Abstract
