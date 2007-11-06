This edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Swiss economy finds that recent developments paint a picture of continued strength, but a number of key challenges remain, including an enormous current accout surplus, making fiscal policy more supportive of economic growth, deficiencies in the regulation of goods and services markets and further raising the contribution immigration to prosperity.
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland
Abstract
