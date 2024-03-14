OECD's 1974 Economic Survey of Switzerland examines recent trends, the problem of imported inflation, the growth of the public sector and prospects and policy issues.
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 1974
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland
Abstract
