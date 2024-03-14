OECD's first economic survey of Switzerland (1961) covers economic activity, incomes and prices, international economic relations, monetary and financial policy and long-term growth and prospects.
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 1961
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland
Abstract
