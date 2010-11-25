OECD's periodic survey of the economy of the Slovak Republic. This edition includes chapters covering emerging from the crisis, public sector efficiency and greener growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 March 2024
-
13 January 2022
-
5 February 2019
-
21 June 2017
-
5 November 2014
-
6 December 2012
-
9 February 2009
-
7 May 2007
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
20 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
1 February 2024