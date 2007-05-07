Following major economic reforms, the Slovak economy has grown strongly in recent years, but still has some way to go to catch up with the advanced European countries. This survey of the Slovak economy examines economic challenges faced by Slovakia including sustaining macroeconomic stability in a currency union, increasing employment rates, removing barriers to product market competition, and improving education outcomes.
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic
Abstract
