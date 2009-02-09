This 2009 edition of OECD's periodic review of the Slovak Republic's economy finds it facing a significant slowdown. Income levels are continuing to converge with those in the rest of the EU, but additional structural reform is required to make the economy more flexible. Special chapters on fiscal policy and housing policy are included along with suggestions for improving the pension system.
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic
Abstract
