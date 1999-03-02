This 1999 edition of OECD's periodic review of the Slovak economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. It includes special features on the banking sector and on enterprise restructuring and development.
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic 1999
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic
Abstract
