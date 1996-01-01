OECD's 1996 Economic Survey of the Slovak Republic examines recent economic developments and the outlook, monetary and fiscal policies, the banking sector, enterprise reform, foreign trade and tourism, and labour market, regional and social policies.
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic 1996
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Slovak Republic
Abstract
