This 2006 OECD review of Luxembourg's economy examines the challenges Luxembourg is facing with regard to slowing economic growth, public finances, employment, education achievement and product market competition. It finds that Luxembourg has regained its footing after a slowdown at the start of the decade and that the financial servies sector, which accounts for one-third of economic activity, has renewed confidence. But there is deterioration in the fiscal position, weakening of the pension system, and growing unemployment all of which could be improved through enhanced human capital development and strengthened product market competition.
OECD Economic Surveys: Luxembourg 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Luxembourg
Abstract
