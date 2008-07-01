This 2008 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Luxembourg's economy focuses on key challenges being faced including whether the financial sector can continue being the main growth engine, adapting fiscal policies to slower tax revenues, enhancing efficiency in health care, and increasing student abilities by giving schools more autonomy.
OECD Economic Surveys: Luxembourg 2008
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Luxembourg
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 November 2022
-
10 July 2019
-
21 July 2017
-
27 March 2015
-
13 December 2012
-
10 May 2010
-
5 July 2006
-
6 October 2003
Related publications
-
26 March 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
14 June 2023
-
13 June 2023