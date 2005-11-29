This 2005 Economic Survey of Korea's economy examines key challenges in Korea's shift to a more market-oriented and open economy. In particular, it covers public sector decentralisation, innovation and the education system, enhancing flexibility and participation in the labour market, and reforming the corporate and financial sectors.
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea
Abstract
