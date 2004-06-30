Korea has recently been one of the fastest growing OECD countries, and in this report on its economy, OECD examines the key challenges Korea faces to sustain this growth. The report carefully assesses macroeconomic policy, reform of the labour market and reform of the corporate and financial sectors. This edition’s special feature examines product market competition.
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
19 September 2022
-
11 August 2020
-
20 June 2018
-
16 May 2016
-
17 June 2014
-
26 April 2012
-
1 July 2010
-
17 December 2008
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024