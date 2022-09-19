OECD's 1994 Economic Survey of Korea examines the historial and political background, Korean economic development, recent economic trends and prospects, markets for goods and services, the labour market, financial sector developments and policies, the housing market, and the public sector.
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea 1994
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea
Abstract
