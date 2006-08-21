This 2006 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Japan's economy opens with an assessment of recent economic performance and the economic outlook. It then moves on to analyse key challenges faced by Japan including ending deflation an sustaining soundness in the banking sector, fiscal consolidation, income inquality and social spending, upgrading the innovation system, and improving the environment for inflow of direct investment and workers.
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan
Abstract
