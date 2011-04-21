OECD's 2011 review of the Japanese economy. This edition includes chapters covering the economic recovery, achieving fiscal stability, Japan's growth strategy to create demand and jobs, education reform in Japan, and labour market reforms to improve growth and equity.
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan 2011
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Japan
Abstract
