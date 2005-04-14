This 2005 OECD Economic Survey of Iceland examines key economic challenges Iceland will face in coming years. In particular, it looks at the effects of planned large-scale investments in power-intensive industries. As always, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the macroeconomic situation and outlook, monetary management, and the fiscal stance. The chapter on structural policy looks at employment and environmental issues Iceland will face as a result of the large investments in power-intensive industries. The final chapter discusses the current state of product market competition in Iceland, including the legal and regulatory framework, and suggests directions for further improvement.
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland
Abstract
