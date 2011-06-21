The 2011 edition of OECD's periodic economic review of Iceland's economy. This edition includes chapters covering restoring the financial sector, securing sustainable public finances, returning to work in Iceland, and ensuring a sustainable and efficient fishery.
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland 2011
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Iceland
Abstract
