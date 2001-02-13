This 2001 edition of OECD's periodic review of Greece's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on the tax system and structural reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2001
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Greece
Abstract
