OECD Economic Surveys: Germany 2018

Germany has been enjoying strong economic performance. Exports have benefited from an innovative manufacturing sector. Record-low unemployment has underpinned private household demand. On aggregate, the population enjoys a high standard of living. The share of population in relative income poverty is lower than in most OECD countries. The main concern for policy makers is to make sure strong social and economic outcomes are sustained in the future and that efforts are stepped up to reduce inequality of market incomes and poverty risk. New technologies must be exploited more extensively, with benefits for the whole society, as well as for strong growth consistent with the low-carbon transition. Accelerated technological change requires workers to be ready to adapt throughout their life time. Better use of workers’ skills, especially among women, can also boost productivity. Enhancing education opportunities for people with weak socio-economic background brings better access to economic opportunities to all.

SPECIAL FEATURES: BOOSTING PRODUCTIVITY AND PREPARING FOR THE FUTURE OF WORK; IMPROVING SKILLS AND THEIR USE