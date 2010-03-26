This 2010 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the German economy includes chapters covering emerging from the crisis, facilitating structural change and preventing long-term unemployment, bringing public finances back to a sustainable path, lessons from the financial crisis for the banking system, and structural reforms to lift potential growth in a globalised world.
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany 2010
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Germany
Abstract
