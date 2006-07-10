This edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Danish economy finds overall good performance but warns of overheating and a weak outlook. It examines in more detail raising the labour supply to safeguard welfare, improving educational provision and making incentives more compatible with societal needs, and introducing more flexibility and less subsidy in housing.
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark
Abstract
