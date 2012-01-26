OECD 2012 Economic Survey of Denmark examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and looks in particular at consolidating public finances and improving energy and climate change policies.
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark 2012
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark
Abstract
