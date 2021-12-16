OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark 2021

The Danish economy has recovered quickly from the COVID-19 crisis. Rapid action to support firms and households contained the economic contraction to one of the mildest in Europe, while fast vaccine rollout enabled the removal of shutdown restrictions and an early reopening. Policy support should continue to be removed where activity has recovered, though the uncertain worldwide health and economic situation warrants ongoing flexibility. Monetary policy is set to remain strongly expansionary, increasing the importance of being ready to tighten macroprudential regulation if risks from rapid house price appreciation continue to build. The crisis was worse for the young, the foreign-born and those with low educational attainment and policy should support these groups. Further progress in reducing gender gaps is also a priority. Denmark has been a frontrunner in cutting its greenhouse gas emissions through a rapid shift to renewable energy and has set an ambitious legal commitment to reduce emissions by 70% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Achieving these targets would contribute to global efforts to control climate change, but the transition will have large macroeconomic consequences and entail significant financial risk. This makes it crucial to adopt a cost-effective, inclusive and comprehensive strategy to cut emissions.

SPECIAL FEATURES: CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY