The 2005 OECD Economic Survey of Denmark, which has the most equal income distribution among OECD countries and has among the highest incomes, focuses on sustaining growth and preserving the welfare system in the face of a rapidly ageing population. In particular, it examines governmental reforms to foster fiscal sustainability and labour reforms to boost the labor supply. It also examines how improving competition could boost growth and how improving the educational system could raise productivity.
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Denmark
Abstract
