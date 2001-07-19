This 2001 edition of OECD's periodic review of Brazil's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on fiscal reform, corporate sector competitiveness, and financial markets.
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil 2001
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil
Abstract
