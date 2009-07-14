OECD's periodic survey of Brazil's economy. This 2009 edition features chapters on looking beyond the economic crisis, reaping the benefits of macroeconomic consolidation, reforming indirect taxes and labour levies, and making government operations more effective.
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 December 2023
-
16 December 2020
-
28 February 2018
-
4 November 2015
-
22 October 2013
-
26 October 2011
-
5 December 2006
-
1 March 2005
