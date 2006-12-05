This edition of OECD's periodic survey of Brazil's economy finds progress in achieving macroeconomic stability and good growth prospects but recommends consolidating macroeconomic adjustment, boosting innovation performance, and improving labour utilisation. A series of recommendations in each of these areas is included.
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil
Abstract
