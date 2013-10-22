OECD's 2013 economic review of Brazil examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects. This edition's special chapters cover productivity and competitiveness of Brazilian firms and income distribution and the new middle class.
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil 2013
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Brazil
Abstract
