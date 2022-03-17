OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report March 2022

The war Russia is waging in Ukraine is a humanitarian disaster. Beyond this, the economic damage is already being felt worldwide and risks becoming increasingly severe and long-lasting.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February has thrown the growth recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic into doubt and has sewn catastrophe across the region, destroying lives, homes and infrastructure. The ramifications are being felt worldwide.
Here are the 3 key takeaways:
- Support needed for refugees
- Weaker economic growth, higher inflation
- Energy & food price rises hitting the poor the hardest