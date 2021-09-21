OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report September 2021

The global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains strong, yet too uneven. Uneven progress is increasing economic tensions that could undermine the recovery if not well managed by policymakers. Rising commodity and shipping prices and stretched supply chains as economies re-open rapidly are pushing up inflation everywhere but this is expected to be temporary.

This Interim Report provides updates for G20 country projections made in the May 2021 issue of the OECD Economic Outlook (Number 109).