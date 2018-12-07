OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2018 Issue 2

The OECD Economic Outlook is the OECD's twice-yearly analysis of the major economic trends and prospects for the next two years. The Outlook puts forward a consistent set of projections for output, employment, prices, fiscal and current account balances.

Coverage is provided for all OECD member countries as well as for selected non-member countries. This issue includes a general assessment, a special chapter on the implications for public policy of the decoupling of wages from productivity and a chapter summarising developments and providing projections for each individual country.

The Statistical Annex is available on-line only at https://dx.doi.org/10.1787/eco_outlook-v22018-2-en